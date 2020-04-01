British seaside resort town Llandudno has seen an influx of unusual visitors in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, long-haired Kashmiri goats who have wandered in from the headlands surrounding town to take advantage of the empty streets and neatly trimmed garden hedges.

The flock of goats who live on the Great Orme rock outcrop around the coastal town — so numerous that in recent years the local council has resorted to giving some of the females hormonal birth control injections — have moved into the normally human-populated streets of Llandudno.

Residents stuck indoors looked on near helpless as the goats ate hedges and flowers. The police were called, according to one resident quoted by a report in The Times, but they were only able to scare off the animals with sirens and flashing lights temporarily.

Llandudno itself, while an ancient parish is today a remarkably well preserved Victorian resort town, with wide roads flanked by handsome villas, hotels, and businesses. Such is the complete period character of the town, it hosts an annual week-long Victorian festival, complete with funfair, parades of vintage machinery and locals in period dress, and special events. The 2020 Victorian Llandudno festival has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

The Llandudno goats are already semi-famous in their own right in the United Kingdom. The original breeding pair came from Iran, whose Shah of Persia had given goats to Queen Victoria herself as a gift for her coronation in the 19th century. The present-day Queen still regularly meets one of the flock, as a billy is taken as a mascot of the Royal Welsh infantry regiment, and wears a full uniform for ceremonial occasions.