Police arrested a 27-year-old Tunisian migrant in the German city of Augsburg after he randomly attacked two people with a machete and an axe.

The migrant started his random attack at around 4am on Tuesday, first attacking a bus carrying drivers to their morning shifts, smashing the windshield with an axe. The driver managed to speed away and inform the police of the attack without being injured.

Minutes later, the migrant attacked another bus and threatened a woman inside after smashing the side windows of the vehicle.

A 28-year-old man attempted to confront the migrant, according to newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine, and was struck in the head with a machete. Despite being injured, the 28-year-old managed to overpower and subdue the attacker until police arrived shortly after.

The Tunisian was arrested and later placed in a psychiatric facility, while his 28-tear-old victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While police believe the migrant has mental health issues, they said that a prior police action that blocked off the apartment building where the migrant currently lives could be a partial motive for the random attack.

The Tunisian is to remain in psychiatric care until his date in court where he is expected to be brought up on attempted manslaughter charges as well as charges of bodily harm and property destruction.

The incident is just the latest rampage carried out by a migrant in Germany since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015 and comes just under a year after a Syrian migrant injured four police officers in Augsburg after a routine identification check.

In January 2019, another Syrian migrant went on a rampage with an axe in an asylum home in the town of Guben after being attacked by another asylum seeker at the facility.

The city of Augsburg was also the scene of the brutal murder of a firefighter in December when a gang of youths led by a Turkish-Lebanese-German teen beat 49-year-old firefighter Roland S. to death in front of the city’s Christmas Market.

