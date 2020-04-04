First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Britain’s Falkland Islands

LONDON (AP) — The first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the Falkland Islands, a remote British territory in the South Atlantic.

The islands’ government says the patient was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday from the Mount Pleasant Complex, a Royal Air Force (RAF) base. The patient, who has not named, is in stable condition and is not on a ventilator.

The Falklands’ chief medical officer, Dr Rebecca Edwards, said authorities were working with the British military on tracing people who may have come into contact with the patient.

The UK, which maintains a permanent military presence on the islands, has sent in extra army medics to help with the fight against the new coronavirus.

The islands have a population of about 3,000 and lie off the coast of South America. Britain and Argentina fought a 1982 war over the islands, known to the Argentines as the Malvinas.

