The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove is self-isolating after a family member had displayed signs of coronavirus.

The Cabinet Office minister is continuing to work and had already appeared via videolink in interviews with British media this morning.

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg reports that Mr Gove has been at home since Monday, and has not had a coronavirus test.

The news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital following 10 days in isolation.

Prime Minister Johnson, who is suffering from the Chinese virus, was admitted to hospital on Sunday after his symptoms, a fever and a cough, persisted. He was admitted to ICU on Monday night, and while he is said to be on oxygen, he is not on a ventilator.

Many thanks for kind messages. In accordance with the guidance, I am isolating at home after a member of my family started to display mild symptoms of coronavirus on Sunday. I have not displayed any symptoms and am continuing to work as normal. #StayHomeSaveLives — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) April 7, 2020

Updating the country on the prime minister’s condition, Mr Gove told Sky News this morning that his fellow Brexit Vote Leave alumnus is “under close supervision” and added: “By being in intensive care, if there is further support he needs it is there at hand. But the prime minister has not been on a ventilator.”

The chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster added that the Cabinet will make a decision on whether to end the lockdown next week.

Mr Gove is the latest Cabinet minister to be in isolation because of suspected coronavirus. In late March, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock announced he had contracted coronavirus shortly after Mr Johnson revealed his diagnosis.

Mr Hancock, who has since recovered, revealed on Sunday that he had lost two people close to him due to the Chinese virus, as he urged Britons to abide by the government lockdown and social distancing.