UK: Daily Coronavirus Death Toll 717, 11,329 in Total

LONDON (AP) — The British government says another 717 people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in hospitals, taking the total in the United Kingdom to 11,329.

That daily increase is the third decline in a row but that may be partly due to delays in reporting deaths connected to the four-day Easter weekend.

On Sunday, Britain became the fourth European country, after Italy, Spain and France to record more than 10,000 deaths.

The figures may not be exactly comparable, however. The U.K. deaths reported each day occurred over several days or even weeks, and the total does not include deaths outside of hospitals, such as in care homes.

Britain was put into lockdown on March 23 and the government is expected to extend the restrictions later this week.