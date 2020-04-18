LONDON (AP) — British authorities reported 888 more coronavirus-related hospital deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 15,464.

The latest daily figure from the health department is 41 higher than the previous day´s 847 deaths.

Britain posted a record high daily death toll of 980 a week ago.

WATCH: Queen Invokes Blitz Spirit in Address to British Commonwealth: 'We May Have More to Endure, But Better Days Will Return' https://t.co/SDAwZxTdtT — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 5, 2020

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t want a gun salute for her birthday because she doesn’t think it’s appropriate during the coronavirus pandemic.

The British monarch, who turns 94 on Tuesday, decided not to publicly mark the occasion in any special way, including the artillery salute she traditionally gets on her birthday.

“Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances,” Buckingham Palace said. She’ll also be keeping private any phone and video calls with her family.

The queen has previously stressed the importance of lockdown measures, saying in her Easter message that “by keeping apart we keep others safe.”

Queen Elizabeth: 'Easter Isn't Cancelled', Take 'New Hope' from 'Risen Christ' https://t.co/qzVHhvSXne — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 11, 2020