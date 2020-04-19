Coptic Pope Celebrates Orthodox Easter in Desert Monastery

CAIRO (AP) — Pope Tawadros II, the spiritual leader of Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Christians, has held Easter services in an empty monastery in the desert amid coronavirus restrictions which kept the faithful from gathering at churches and monasteries across the country.

The services were held at the Monastery of Saint Pishoy, in a desert valley west of Cairo known as Wadi Natrun. Few clergies attended the services, which aired on Coptic Orthodox television station. The clerics were seen practising social distancing during the prayers.

PICS: Christians Celebrate Muted 'Holy Fire' Ceremony Amid Pandemic https://t.co/anMkhVo91p — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 18, 2020

The Coptic Orthodox Church, one of the world’s oldest Christian communities, decided this month to suspend Easter prayers and celebrations at churches and monasteries because of the spread of the virus.

Christians constitute around 10 per cent of Egypt’s more than 100 million predominantly Muslim population. Egypt has 3,032 cases including 224 deaths.

Queen Elizabeth: 'Easter Isn't Cancelled', Take 'New Hope' from 'Risen Christ' https://t.co/qzVHhvSXne — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 11, 2020