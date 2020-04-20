Every year the world should commemorate the coronavirus pandemic by spending a week in quarantine, The Wire star Idris Elba says.

According to Sky News:

On lockdown, [Elba] said: “I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do. “I think it’s… other species use it. It’s called hibernation. But it does remind you that the world doesn’t tick on your time.”

Elba, who tested positive for coronavirus on March 17, spent two weeks in quarantine in New Mexico where had been shooting a film for Netflix. According to the Daily Mail, he may have contracted the infection from the Canadian Prime Minister’s wife Sophie Trudeau.

The actor revealed he was exposed to the deadly disease on 4 March, the same day he posed with Sophie at the We Day UK charity event, in Wembley. Idris said: ‘It’s hard to say when I got the disease or when I contracted COVID-19, it’s hard to say when. I will say that I know I’ve been exposed to it from March 4. ‘That’s when the person that came up positive, that was the time I got in contact with that person. ‘So essentially, I could have been positive from March 4, but it’s hard to say when I contracted someone with corona, you can contract it at anytime but my known exposure was March 4.’

Idris Elba’s net worth has been estimated at $20 million (£15 million). He can likely, therefore, afford to weather any hit to the global economy caused by an annual week of commemorative quarantine.