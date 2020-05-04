Britain’s police brass have warned frontline constables to stop sharing videos of themselves performing “dancing, rapping TikTok challenges” which do not “show respect for the uniform they wear”.

Police officers, like nurses and other emergency and health workers, have taken to uploading videos of themselves capering around to the youth-oriented social media platforming as the Chinese coronavirus crisis unfolds — but force leaders are concerned such antics detract from the public’s sense that they are serving performing serious and vital functions.

“From a National Police Chiefs Council point of view, we’ve been very clear, particularly through Covid, that we’re not encouraging people to take part in dancing, rapping TikTok challenges,” said Chief Constable Gavin Stephen, the Council’s “national lead for digital engagement”, in comments to the Mail on Sunday.

Khan's London: Police Appeal to Public to Report #Coronavirus 'Hate Crimes' https://t.co/EAyg7V5Rhd — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 29, 2020

Chief Constable Andy Cooke of Merseyside Police, which serves a swathe of north-west England including Liverpool, went further, warning that his force had “reminded officers and staff that such behaviour is wholly unprofessional and will not be tolerated… Merseyside Police holds clear policies about behaviour, including the inappropriate use of social media, and anything which breaches these would be subject to potential disciplinary proceedings.”

Chief Constable Cooke added that “Above all else” the role of law enforcement during the Chinese virus crisis is “to support the NHS and keep policing our communities, many of whom would be rightly appalled to see police officers failing to show respect for the uniform they wear.”

Khan vs Dick: London Mayor Slams Met Police Chief for Breaking Social Distancing Rules https://t.co/2pwEP8AEYY — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) April 19, 2020

Police leaders have not escaped from criticism through the crisis themselves, however.

Cressida Dick, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police serving much of London, for example, was condemned even by Labour mayor Sadiq Khan for a recent stunt in which she and a large number of other police officers and other piled onto Westminster Bridge, without masks or gloves and without following social distancing rules, in order to perform a mass “Clap for Carers”.

Other senior officers have been criticised for allegedly exceeding their powers by trying to tell shoppers they were not allowed to purchase “non-essential” items — including Easter Eggs — and threatening that officers may begin inspecting their shopping baskets and bags to ensure compliance.

UK Govt Suggests Police Made Up Rule Against Selling ‘Non-Essential’ Easter Eggs https://t.co/zc960LktBo — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) March 30, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery