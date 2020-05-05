Far-Left Antifa Extremists Set French Post Office Vans Ablaze

An Antifa anarchist website has taken credit for the destruction of two vehicles belonging to the French post office, as far-left violence continues during the Wuhan coronavirus lockdown.

The two vehicles were set on fire and destroyed in the commune of Bouguenais near Nantes at around 1 am on Saturday while they were parked outside a local mail sorting centre.

Police found the letters “ADA” spraypainted nearby, the acronym for the far-left Antifa groups Action Directe Anarchiste which took credit for the destruction on their website, broadcaster franceinfo reports.

According to the broadcaster, the group quoted Russian anarchist philosopher Mikhail Alexandrovich Bakunin, a leading figure in anarchist thought and one of the founders of anarcho-socialism.

Conservative newspaper Valeurs Actuelles published an excerpt of the post which claimed La Poste collaborates with the French state to help expel illegal migrants, “pressures and threatens” its employees to work during the coronavirus pandemic, and criticised La Banque Postale, a banking subsidiary of La Poste.

La Poste, meanwhile, has stated that the destruction of the vehicles will not impact deliveries of mail to locals and said it would be filing a complaint with police.

The violence comes just days after French police arrested two Antifa anarchist extremists who they say were both armed and were plotting to kill police officers.

In neighbouring Germany, Antifa extremists are also thought to have been behind the brutal beating of a camera crew belong to the satirical television programme Heute Show (Today Show) on International Workers’ Day in the German capital of Berlin.

The attack saw a group of around 20 to 25 far-left extremists brutally beat the camera crew, sending six of them to the hospital with comedian Abdelkarim being the only member of the group not requiring hospitalisation.

German federal government spokesman Steffen Seibert condemned the attack on Monday, stating: “We have seen for a long time that extremists from all walks of life literally trample on press freedom, one of our most important fundamental rights, by threatening and violently acting against journalists.”