Finally, the UK government has published the names of the people on the committee running — or should that be ruining? — Britain.

The SAGE committee — it stands for Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies — is responsible for the scientific advice underpinning the interminable lockdown.

It is therefore arguably more powerful than the Cabinet or even the prime minister himself because on its advice everything from the future of the UK economy to the freedoms of the British people currently depend.

How extraordinary, then, that for two months the British should have been kept in the dark about the identities of the people running their lives!

But the really shocking part isn’t so much the secrecy as the committee’s remarkable left-wing bias.

As Guido has noticed, the committee includes “actual communists, Labour Party donors, activists, Corbynistas, ‘anti-Zionists’, Brexit conspiracy theorists and even a former Greek MP.”

Guido reports that they include:

Chairman, Sir David King — whose disastrous track record involves advising Tony Blair to promote diesel cars, mishandling the 2001 Foot and Mouth crisis (ably assisted by the similarly useless and culpable Neil Ferguson), pushing the climate change agenda, agitating for a second EU referendum. Prof Susan Michie — a member of the British Communist Party for 40 years; donated £14,000 to Jeremy Corbyn’s hard-left, anti-Semitic Labour party; married to a Corbyn special advisor Dr Zubaida Haque — who, according to Guido, ‘claimed Labour anti-Semitism stories were “weaponised religion” being stoked by Steve Bannon politics’; called the government ‘a far-right Conservative government’; defended the citizenship of ISIS bride Shamima Begum; writes for the left-wing Fabian Society Professor Elias Mossialos — Greek MP for Panhellenic Socialist Movement; authored ‘Leaving the EU poses critical threat to NHS’ paper; former head of Greek Communist Youth Professor Gabriel Scally — Labour activist, donor, policy advisor Profesor Christina Pagel — anti-Brexit campaigner; Labour activist Professor Allyson Pollock — author of conspiracy book ‘NHS plc: The Privatisation of Our Health Care’; senior trade unionist; campaigned for ban on tackling in school rugby matches; frequently attacks Tories on social media; claimed Brexit ‘will axe the right to health’; vocal Corbyn supporter; wants to nationalise old people’s homes. Professor Anthony Costello — attended Labour Party Conference; calmed ‘Labour is better for the economy than the Conservatives’; claimed ‘no one should vote for this heartless, uncaring Tory government; etc.

The full list comprises 50 names, plus two participants who have ‘not given permission to be named’. You can fairly safely assume that few if any of those names are sympathetic to notions like small government, liberty, free markets — or conservatism generally. This is partly a function of the left-wing bias which has long since infected most of academe; partly a reflection of the way the administrative state now works.

For example, eight of the names work either for the National Health Service or for Public Health England, both manifestations of the Deep State blob which was co-opted long ago by the left. Certainly, their political sympathies would be a lot more in tune with Jeremy Corbyn than Boris Johnson.

This rather invites the question: what was the point of voting Conservative in the last general election if the end result was for the country to be run by a committee largely comprising Corbynistas, Remainers, and other left-leaning ideologues?

And why isn’t the mainstream media kicking up more of a fuss about this grotesque betrayal of democracy?

I can answer the second question. It’s because the mainstream media — itself riddled with left-wing bias and taking its cue from the BBC — has decided that the real scandal is that Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s senior advisor, has been sitting on the SAGE committee and bringing his influence to bear on it.

This seems to me — as indeed it is — a complete non-story. It entirely makes sense for any government to have its advisors sitting on scientific committees: they’re supposed to be scientists, after all, not members of the government — so there needs to be an interface between the two.

A more pertinent question, where Cummings is concerned though is: what the hell are you playing at, Dom?

Cummings, it will be remembered, was the reforming radical who was going to keep Boris Johnson’s administration honest by rolling back the Deep State and finally bringing the sclerotic, incompetent, left-leaning Civil Service into the 21st century.

Instead, it would appear, Cummings has allowed the Deep State to make all the running — to the point where it is now in charge of the country.

This cannot end well for the government, the economy, or the British people. Nor will it.