Conservative MP Desmond Swayne reportedly expressed his support for President Donald Trump, who called on American lawmakers to crack down on the violent and destructive riots that have erupted following the death of George Floyd.

Brexiteer and Army reservist Desmond Swayne, the MP for New Forest West, was asked by a constituent to “support BLM [Black Lives Matter]” and “condemn Trump’s actions”, as well as pressure the British government to “take action”.

In a reply seen by Yahoo News UK, Mr Swayne is reported to have responded to the constituent’s email: “Thanks. Sorry to disagree. Arsonists and looters have it coming.”

In another response to a similar request, the Brexiteer MP said: “Racism is a cancer, and I’m glad that the perpetrator is on a murder charge. Nevertheless, looters, arsonists, and rioters have it coming.”

“Whilst I was horrified by the initial incident which has resulted in a police officer being charged with murder…I am sorry to disagree with you, rioters, arsonists and looters have it coming,” he replied to another.

Labour MPs attacked the Conservative, with former party leadership contender Jess Phillips claiming Swayne showed a “complete lack of thought or care”.

Phillips’s colleagues Emily Thornberry and Dawn Butler are pressuring the government to ban the export of riot gear to the United States over President Trump’s alleged “violent repression” of “peaceful protestors”.

President Trump has called on governors to engage the National Guard to stop rioters from further destroying businesses and communities.

On Tuesday, President Trump celebrated a return to order in Minneapolis and Washington D.C. after National Guard brought security to both cities. He also condemned New York governor Andrew Cuomo for failing to take action, saying: “New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), Boris Johnson refused to be pressured into criticising President Trump. While saying that the death of Mr Floyd was “appalling”, he said of the rioters: “I perfectly understand people’s right to protest what took place, though obviously I also believe that protest should take place in a lawful and reasonable way.”

Demonstrations have spread around the world, with protests occurring in London this week. During a protest by Antifa and Black Lives Matter in Trafalgar Square on Sunday, one far-left activist screamed: “It’s time to wake up and get out [of] the house and fuck this place up, man. I’m tired of this shit. We need to burn this shit down… The West is falling! The West is falling!”