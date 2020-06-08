Police have charged a man from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, with left-wing terrorism offences.

Dominic Noble, 32, of Hall Cross Grove, was arrested on June 2nd following what Counter Terrorism Police North East said followed “an intelligence-led investigation in to suspected left-wing terrorism”.

The accused appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 14 counts under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Thirteen of the charges relate to possessing documents useful for a person in committing or preparing for an act of terrorism. One related to accessing documents useful in preparing for or undertaking terrorist activities, according to a report in The Independent.

Mr Noble was refused bail and has been remanded in custody.

He will appear before Central Criminal Court, also known as The Old Bailey, in London on June 26th.