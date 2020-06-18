Farage: The New Puritanism ‘Is Absolutely Terrifying’

Nigel Farage has compared the surge in iconoclasm which has seen monuments destroyed, church stained glass removed, and popular culture touchstones deleted to the reign of religious extremists in 17th century England.

Labelling the present witch-hunt — appropriately named, perhaps — as being bed by a band of “new Puritans”, Brexit pioneer Nigel Farage told Breitbart News Daily on Monday the orgy of iconoclasm presently gripping the country was last seen in 17th century England.

Noting some similarities between the dour religious extremists who briefly gained control of England by deposing and then executing King Charles I in 1649 and the Marxist left-activists presently pushing a slow-motion revolution on the United Kingdom, Mr Farage said: “The one thing that the woke left never ever have is any sense of humour whatsoever. They are never able to laugh at anything, including themselves.

“The last time we saw this in my country was in the 17th century. The Puritans took over, cut off the head of the king, dancing was banned, jokes was banned, jesters was banned, drinking was banned, and even putting up Christmas decorations was banned! And that’s what Puritans do.”

Mr Farage told Breitbart News Daily Sirius XM host Alex Marlow that while this group was pushing for wholesale change, in many cases they are pushing at an open door because there were no shortage of people in positions of power willing to play along. Speaking of the sudden purge of streaming services’ digital back catalogues of comedies and dramas now judged impure, he said: “We now have our new Puritans, and in response to it the BBC and others are erasing films that we thought were funny years ago.

“If you don’t think a particular comedy show is funny, I’ve got some advice for you. Just don’t watch it! But for goodness sake, don’t ban it. To see Puritanism like this is absolutely terrifying.”

Earlier in the interview, Mr Farage had also namechecked the Chinese Cultural Revolution and the vandalism of ancient art by Middle Eastern religious extremists, as he decried the left’s “attempt to erase history”. He continued: “They blow up 6th-century statues because they want history to be thought of from their perspective, not the way it was. We should not judge our past by our current moral standards of today. You cannot do that… We may not approve of all of our complex history, but we ought to know about it, and we ought to learn about it.”