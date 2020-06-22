A statue of Bolshevik communist despot Vladimir Lenin has been erected in Germany– as statues of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and other historic figures are torn down in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the wider West.

Lenin, born Vladimir Ulyanov, was the inaugural leader of what later became the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), or Soviet Union, after his Bolshevik faction failed to win a democratic majority in the All-Russian Constituent Assembly but came out on top in the brutal civil war which they plunged the Russian Empire into in 1917.

Despite posing as a champion of national and ethnic minorities and their right to self-determination in the early period of his revolution, factions which attempted to govern themselves autonomously in the Ukraine were ruthlessly crushed, and he later invaded neighbouring countries such as Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Poland.

Nevertheless, the long-dead foreign dictator is being honoured in the German city of Gelsenkirchen with a statue, a 1950s relic of the former Soviet vassal state of Czechoslovakia — even as statues of historic Westerners are being torn down across the world amind the now-global Black Lives Matter unrest.

“The time for monuments to racists, anti-Semites, fascists, anti-communists and other relics of the past has clearly passed,” declared Marxist-Leninist Party of Germany (MLPD) chairwoman Gabi Fechtner in a triumphant statement.

“Lenin was an ahead-of-his-time thinker of world-historical importance, an early fighter for freedom and democracy,” she claimed.

The new monument stands besides a large MLPD billboard which alongside a stylised image of Lenin’s face, declares “give anticommunists no chance!”.

The raising of the statue has caused widespread disgust among leading conservatives, both in the former Soviet satellites of Central and Eastern Europe and in the West proper.

“Statues of Jefferson Davis, Gen. Lee, Columbus, Washington, Jefferson, Francis Scott Key, Gen. Grant and Saint Junipero Serra all torn down while a statue of Lenin is unveiled in Europe,” lamented U.S. Congressman Steve King.

“This IS a war on Western Civilization. Lincoln is likely next,” he added.

Abraham Lincoln has already been targeted at Black Lives Matter demonstrations in London, England, however, with vandals heedless of his status as the President who led the war to free the slaves — and was assassinated for doing so — heavily defacing his monument in Parliament Square, along with that of British wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill.

