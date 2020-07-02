Extinction Rebellion Extremists Block Aeroplane at Swedish airport

Just days after storming an airport runway in Paris, Swedish members of the extremist climate change group Extinction Rebellion blocked an SAS airlines flight at Sweden’s Ängelholm–Helsingborg Airport.

Just as European airlines are starting to recommence services after being wiped out by Coronavirus lockdowns, radical greens seem determined to prevent the industry from recovering. Several activists took to the runway on Monday at around 7:30 pm and got in front of an SAS Airlines aircraft that was making a domestic flight. The protest group stated that they were opposed to bailouts for the airline.

“SAS flights blocked by rebels. No crisis packages for dirty industries! Activists physically block a domestic flight and demand that no taxpayers’ money will be spent on saving the aviation industry,” the group said.

Extinction Rebellion Occupy Paris Airport Runway, Call to Ban Domestic Flights https://t.co/wAabpeRLLk — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 28, 2020

Swedish police reported that at least ten activists were present at the scene and cleared them away shortly after 8 pm. One of the protesters is even said to have glued his hands to the aeroplane.

“About ten people manifested at the site, five of them in connection with the plane and the others in the terminal building,” police said. The police press statement added that those who blocked the plane had tickets for the flight and were not on the runway illegally, but added it was a crime to prevent the aeroplane from taking off.

The incident comes just days after Extinction Rebellion members in France stormed a runway at Paris’s Orly airport and blocked a passenger flight to Corsica.

The group demanded that all domestic flights in France be ended, a position that is backed by the French government of President Emmanuel Macron who made cancelling domestic flights a requirement for Air France to receive coronavirus bailout cash.

As Breitbart London’s James Delingpole noted at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, radical greens in Europe celebrated the destruction of the economy as a template for a new world order dominated by green policy. One television scientist enthused over the mass house arrest of millions of people and enforced business shutdown as showing “what a future with less pollution and more active wildlife could be like.”

Extinction Rebellion, which is known for its past radicalism, also has links to Swedish climate change activist teen Greta Thunberg. Earlier this year, a British regional counter-terrorism police unit was criticised for placing the group on a list of extremist organisations in a youth safeguarding guidance document. Following an expose by the left-liberal Guardian, Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) backed down from the move, saying that they do not believe Extinction Rebellion is an extremist organisation and will be reviewing its inclusion in the guidance document.

UK: Counter-Terrorism Unit Listed Extinction Rebellion as Extremist Group https://t.co/Hi7CElb5lA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 11, 2020