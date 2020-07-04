Sweden: Afghan Dies After Knife Brawl Between Rival Migrants

An Afghan migrant has died after being stabbed in a brawl in central Stockholm. Another two Afghans were knifed as well.

The first stabbing took place at the Kungsträdgården park in the centre of the city on Wednesday night. Two more Afghans were stabbed at the nearby Västra Trädgårdsgatan street by a man who has been described as being from another country and in his twenties.

“They started shoving each other around. There was a lot of screaming. Then they took out their weapons and started striking each other. People from all directions came. First, there were around 15 guys, and then there came more and more,” a witness told Swedish newspaper Expressen.

According to the newspaper, the brawl started after one of the victims encountered the girlfriend of the knifeman. A fight ensued after one of the Afghans smashed a glass bottle over the head of the man who then pulled out a knife and started stabbing.

95 Per Cent of Gang Criminals in Stockholm Have a Foreign Background https://t.co/DCPfNuLM1t — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 4, 2017

Local police declined to state if the victims and the attacker had a prior relationship. But they noted that the attacker had been well-known to law enforcement officials and had previous convictions for drug trafficking and carrying a large knife in a public place. The man also admitted to having been under the influence of drugs before his arrest.

Inter-ethnic brawls have become common in countries with high levels of mass migration.

One recent clash took place in Austria, where nationalistic Turkish Grey Wolves fought with Kurdish supporters of the left-terrorist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

France also saw increased tensions between migration-background groups in the city of Dijon last month when Chechen migrants clashed with North African migrants over a series of days after a North African assaulted a Chechen youth in the city.

So here's what's happening in the streets of Dijon, France. pic.twitter.com/ybsvU3e8Xh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 16, 2020