Farage Backs Trump over Pulling out of ‘Corrupt, Globalist’ WHO

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has backed Donald Trump in his move to pull the United States out of the World Health Organization (WHO).

On Tuesday, President Trump formally withdrew the U.S. from the UN-backed organisation after it faced criticism for its handling of the Chinese coronavirus. The WHO had even initially echoed Chinese Communist Party propaganda that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19.

Mr Farage, a friend of the President, said in response: “The WHO is another corrupt, globalist organisation.”

In April, Mr Farage had said that President Trump was right in his threat to withhold funding from the WHO, saying that neither the body nor its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, were “fit for purpose”.

“It cannot convincingly claim to be politically neutral, and its policy platform appears to be up for sale to the highest bidder,” Mr Farage had said.

President Trump had said in May that he would cut ties with the WHO, saying at the time: “China has total control over the World Health Organization despite only paying $40 million per year compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million a year.”