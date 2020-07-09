Libyan Migrant Arrested After Stabbing Women and Trying to Rape Them

A 20-year-old Libyan migrant has been accused of attempting to rape three women in one night, slashing and stabbing one of his victims nine times.

The attacks occurred over the night of June 28th and the early morning of June 29th in the city of Bordeaux, but details have only just been revealed this week.

Police were first alerted to the man at around 3:45 a.m. on the 29th after an attempted rape was reported in the area of the Cours du Médoc. The woman claimed she had been attacked on the street by a man and provided a description to police before being taken to a local hospital.

The description allowed police to identify and arrest the Libyan migrant a short time later, who also received medical treatment due to a hand injury, 20 Minutes reported on Wednesday.

After the arrest, two other women came forward reporting to have also been sexually attacked that night near to the area the first attack was reported.

France Sees Surge of Rape, Murder, and Violence in 2019 https://t.co/q2bgDv2SkY — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 19, 2020

One, a 24-year-old named Caroline, claimed that the man had stabbed her and slashed her with a knife nine times, cutting her in the face, neck, and torso.

The illegal Libyan migrant has since been charged with “attempted rape by a person who is manifestly intoxicated, attempted rape with violence, attempted murder, violence by a person who is manifestly intoxicated, and violence on a person holding public authority”.

The violent attacks came just days after Bordeaux saw a series of seven separate stabbings over just two hours last month. Of the seven people attacked, five were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Rapes, attempted rapes, and violent crimes saw a surge across France last year, with the French Interior Ministry’s statistics service SSMI reporting that violent sexual crimes had increased by 12 per cent in 2019.

Syrian Migrant Arrested After Rape and Murder of Young French Mother https://t.co/BM95pmb4DT — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 12, 2019