A Swedish court has convicted and sentenced a Somalian migrant to 11 years in prison after he raped a nine-year-old girl at knifepoint earlier this year, his second child rape conviction in three years.

Somalian migrant Ahmed M., who became a Swedish citizen in 2014, attacked the nine-year-old on April 15th in the municipality of Norrköping when she was on her way home from school.

Ahmed M. dragged the child into a nearby bush, beat her and threatened the girl with a knife. He then dragged her into a forested area where he raped her. The 39-year-old is even said to have threatened to kill the girl and her family if she told police, Nyheter Idag reports.

“Inside the forest, he took off her clothes and smeared clay all over her… He also forced her to put water and clay in her mouth and wanted her to swallow,” the court heard.

Sweden: Sex Offences on Teen Girls Up 51 Per Cent Since 2015 https://t.co/NdoYIVMK7T — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 19, 2020

The 39-year-old attacked her while he was on probation for another conviction for raping a 12-year-old in 2017. He lured the girl into a basement and threatened to kill her with a knife before raping her. In both cases, the Somalian migrant wore plastic gloves.

While he was sentenced to 21 months in prison for the 2017 rape case, Ahmed M. was only in jail for just over a year before he was released. The newspaper reports that because he became a Swedish citizen six years ago, he could not be deported after committing his first rape of a child.

The cases are just the latest to involve migrants or asylum seekers sexually assaulting children in Sweden.

Sweden: Migrant Who Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Avoids Lifetime Expulsion https://t.co/N6KJYUPx20 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 1, 2019

Earlier this year, a 20-year-old Afghan migrant was prosecuted for sexually abusing a 15-year-old, the daughter of the family he was staying with at the time.

Last year in October, a migrant in his 20s was sentenced to just three years in prison for raping an 11-year-old and allegedly getting the child pregnant twice.