Over 100 Infected with Wuhan Coronavirus After Prague Nightclub Party

A party at a nightclub in Prague has been linked to at least 109 new Wuhan coronavirus infections as the Czech Republic sees a new surge of cases in recent days.

According to reports, the infection spread at the party because several patrons shared a drinking straw while at the party, something Czech authorities have previously warned members of the public not to do.

The Czech Republic has seen a surge of new cases of the Chinese virus in recent days, with the country seeing over 200 new cases of the diseases over a three-day period earlier this week, Austrian tabloid Kronen Zeitung reports.

A total of 235 new cases were reported on Thursday by the Czech Ministry of Health and so far 365 people have died of the disease in the country since the start of the outbreak.

The surge of infections in the Czech Republic comes as several countries in the Balkans have also seen new surges in coronavirus cases as well.

Both Bulgaria and Serbia have seen new cases in recent weeks, with riots erupting in the Serbian capital of Belgrade when the government announced it would be reintroducing some lockdown measures in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier this month, Greek police bust a criminal organisation allegedly selling fake medical certificates to Bulgarians and others coming from the Balkans to help them get into the country. The certificates indicated that the person possessing them tested negative for the coronavirus.

Greece tightened its northern border after 29 Bulgarians tested positive for the virus after crossing at the border near the town of Promachonas this month.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said they were concerned about a new wave of infections in Europe, noting an increase across Europe in the last two weeks.

“The recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases in some countries following the easing of physical distancing measures is certainly cause for concern,” a WHO spokeswoman said.