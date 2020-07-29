Tommy Robinson has left the United Kingdom and plans to permanently relocate abroad after an alleged arson attack against his wife’s property, he has said, claiming his family is no longer safe in the country.

Robinson, an anti-grooming gangs activist and self-styled independent journalist, formerly of the English Defence League (EDL) street protest movement and then the Quilliam counter-extremism think tank — although neither maintain ties to him today — revealed the move in a video shared on the Parler social media platform, which has gained prominence as a free speech oriented alternative to Twitter in recent months.

“I had a problem quite a few weeks ago with an arson,” he said in the video.

“It was targeted against my property — well, not against my property, against my wife’s property. At that point we left the country straight away… Obviously my wife has had enough of everything,” he said.

“[I]t wasn’t Muslims that done this, it was after all the BLM stuff. I think I know who it was,” Robinson claimed.

Robinson had planned to return to the United Kingdom for the upcoming Hearts of Oak protest against the Home Office’s failure to deport three grooming gang rapists on August 1st, but says this will now not be happening due to “the 14-day quarantine” — leading many to assume he is currently in Spain.

The left-liberal Independent news site said that Bedfordshire Police has no record of “house arson linked to Robinson’s family”.

However, the police force did confirm receiving “a report of a car being set on fire in June”, but did not elaborate any further.

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery