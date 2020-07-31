Police have arrested an Afghan migrant in Dortmund for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl, just a month after he had been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old.

Afghan Zubyr S., who only has temporary residency rights in Germany, allegedly raped his second underage victim on Friday, July 24th. Police confirmed his arrest a few days later.

According to a report from German tabloid Bild, the 23-year-old migrant lured the 13-year-old into a hallway and raped her. He was soon caught, however, due to his underage victim giving the police an accurate description.

The incident comes just a month after police arrested the Afghan for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in the same city. Prosecutor Börge Klepping confirmed the allegations, saying that the case was a similar incident.

Despite the allegations, the migrant was only kept in jail for 12 days and was let out on remand on July 3rd, because the court did not consider him a flight risk.

“He had previously been involved in a narcotics offence but not in connection with sexual offences. He has a permanent domicile, and therefore there was no reason to hold the refugee,” prosecutor Klepping said.

Zubyr S. arrived in Germany during the height of the migrant crisis in October 2015 and applied for asylum in January 2016.

He is said to have committed his first crime in Germany just 21 months after arriving and has been accused of two counts of causing injury, two counts of serious bodily injury, and four counts of drug offences.

