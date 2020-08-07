Home Secretary Priti Patel reportedly backs suggestions to send in the Royal Navy amid the growing migrant crisis in the English Channel, after a record 235 illegal aliens landed on Thursday.

This week, the Union for Borders, Immigration, and Customs (ISU) had said that the military needed to be drafted in to support dealing with the crisis — particularly due to the threat of violence from migrants, and to force returns to France at sea.

More than double the number of migrants have landed in the first eight months of 2020 (nearly 3,950) than the whole of 2019 (1,850). Migration Watch UK has warned that more than 7,500 could land by Christmas.

After yet another new record for the highest number of migrant landings in a single day, Patel had reportedly told Home Office staff to draw up plans for the Royal Navy to turn back boats the boats to France. The minister has reportedly been given legal advice that doing so is permissible under maritime law.

A Home Office source told the Daily Mail on Thursday: “The final straw was this record number, which led the Home Secretary to demand this new initiative. The real solution must come from the French – we want the French to take them back.”

In May, Nigel Farage reported that he saw French navy vessels escorting migrant boats into British territorial waters, the mainstream media finally confirming the observations in August.

Patel’s predecessor as Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, declared the Channel crossings a “major incident” as long ago as December 2018.

Britain could use smaller craft, rather than the larger navy vessels, with the newspaper saying the Royal Marines may be drafted in, as well. Navy ships and UK Border Force vessels reportedly tested methods in May and June to repel and stop illegal migrant boats, including floating “booms” and nets to entangle propellers.

“These are all options that are being considered. The Home Secretary is furious about this daily total, which we think is as high as 250.

“She has instructed her officials to speak to the Ministry of Defence about how we can proceed. She has also requested a discussion with the French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin,” the source told the Mail.

The Home Office claims will likely anger pro-open borders and mass migration activists. The Refugee Council has told Home Secretary Patel to make it easier for migrants to come to Britain. It suggests creating “regular routes” to the country, including expanding the “resettlement programme” and so-called “humanitarian visas”, as well as reforming rules on “family reunion”, also known as chain migration.

Solicitor Toufique Hossain has also branded as “extreme” Patel’s office allegedly flagging illegal Channel migrants for expedited return to France.

Mr Hossain told The Guardian on Friday: “Refugees are fleeing death, war, and torture. That is why they are prepared to risk life and limb, death by drowning, imprisonment and enslavement along the way. Far from dismantling the hostile environment, Priti Patel is taking it to its extreme.”

In fact, boat migrants are virtually all coming from France, which is a safe, first world EU member-state.

Under international law, asylum seekers are required to apply for refugee status in the first safe country of landing. Even before leaving French coastal towns like Calais, migrants from Africa, the Middle East, and Asia have travelled through several safe countries before taking off for Britain.

Chris Philp, Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts, said according to The Mirror on Friday: “I share the anger and frustration of the public at the appalling number of crossings we have seen today.

“The crossings are totally unacceptable and unnecessary as France is a safe country.

“We work closely with France, and I will be in Paris early next week to seek to agree stronger measures with them, including interceptions and returns.

“This situation simply cannot go on.”

Nigel Farage has been at the forefront of exposing the scandals of migrant landings on England’s east coast. Last week, the Brexit Party leader revealed that hotels had shut their doors to British bookings only to be “filled up with illegal migrants”, likely who had been bussed from Kent after landing on Dover’s shores.

On Thursday, Mr Farage released another report which revealed that a charity had treated illegal aliens to a VIP tour of the famous Anfield stadium, home of Liverpool Football Club.

Farage said: “All these people will be sending selfies and pictures back to their countries, wherever they come from, and the message is: ‘Come on down, get into the country, hotels, 40 quid a week spending money, full board, trips to Anfield… It’s stone bonkers.”

