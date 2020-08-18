The architect of the Brexit movement in the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage, said that Americans should not believe the national polls, saying that he will “stick his neck out” and predict that President Donald Trump will indeed win his re-election bid in November.

The leading Brexiteer and long-time Trump ally said that “national polls should not be trusted” and that a better predictor of the presidential election is to analyse voter enthusiasm for the respective candidates. He argued that compared to President Trump’s loyal base, Joe Biden’s support is based largely on anti-Trump sentiment, rather than true support for the 77-year-old former Vice President.

“I have seen this data in private polling,” Mr Farage wrote in Newsweek, adding: “It shows a distinct lack of enthusiasm for and confidence in Biden’s ability to discharge his duties as would-be president of the United States of America. I am not surprised. The truth is that he is past it. He is not up to the job. He is wholly unfit for high office, and the voters can see it.”

Mr Farage said that he believes President Trump will actively campaign across the country — despite limitations caused by the Chinese coronavirus — whereas Biden “is showing every sign of wanting to spend as much time as possible in his Delaware bunker.”

On Joe Biden’s decision to choose California Senator and failed Democratic Primary candidate, Kamala Harris, Mr Farage questioned: “Will she have much to offer those who live in Midwestern states and who care mostly about jobs? I doubt it. Similarly, her green credentials may play well on the West Coast, but what about in the Rust Belt?”

Nigel Farage: Brexit Sets Stage for Trump Victory, Just as it Did in 2016 https://t.co/0DtZZ7oXhN — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) February 4, 2020

Nigel Farage said that the biggest reason he believes Donald Trump will be re-elected is that he will be seen as the only candidate who can rescue the U.S. economy following the “global downturn” caused by the Chinese coronavirus, arguing “Trump the entrepreneur will be preferred over Biden the Capitol Hill veteran.”

He also argued that the debates will favour Trump, which he said has been “one of the principal factors in determining American opinion in presidential elections” over the past 60 years.

“I believe that Trump will crush Biden in these contests. Whether you support him or not, his quick-wittedness cannot be denied. By contrast, Biden gives the impression of being a man who doesn’t quite know where he is. There is even speculation that “Slow Joe” could duck out of these debates, and that somehow this would save him, but that would surely lead only to national derision,” Farage wrote.

The arch-Brexiteer said that the pollsters are making the same mistakes that caused them to fail to predict the result of the 2016 EU referendum in the United Kingdom and President Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton. He posited that polls are untrustworthy, as conservatives are reticent to share their true political leanings with ‘opinion-gatherers’.

“Given the hysteria of the last few months, I would argue that an even greater number of people may be scared to express any conservative beliefs on a wide range of topics, distorting the polls in the process,” he explained.

“I’m willing to stick my neck out again and predict that Trump will win on November 3, 2020,” Farage declared.

"You have to fight for these freedoms, and fight for them every day of your lives," said @Nigel_Farage. https://t.co/WkhmMX5Nc4 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 8, 2020

Follow Kurt on Twitter at @KurtZindulka