A South Asian man who perpetrated a string of rapes in London which culminated in a violent murder has been sentenced for his crimes, years after they took place.

36-year-old Aman Vyas preyed on woman in “a relatively small area of Walthamstow, centred around Markhouse Road”, with his first victim being a 59-year-old woman who he attacked in 2009.

His attacks became increasingly violent over time, with his third victim being hospitalised for a month and his fourth and final victim, widow Michelle Samaraweera, being strangled to death. Vyas then fled the country, spending time in New Zealand and Singapore before ending up in his native India, where he was able to hide out for years until his extradition on October 4th 2019.

For Michelle’s murder, Vyas was “recommended to serve 37 years, less time already served in custody, both in England and in India, making his time to serve from sentencing as 34 years 312 days,” according to a Metropolitan Police statement.

He was also sentenced to 18-and-a-half years for the murder victim’s rape, 16 years and five months for another woman’s rape, 18-and-a-half years for a third woman’s rape, 18-and-a-half years for a fourth woman’s rape, and 14 years for grievous bodily harm with intent — but, as is often the case in Britain, they judge rendered all of these essentially meaningless by ruling that they should be served concurrently with the murder term.

“This is a long sentence that recognises the cruelty and depravity of Vyas’s actions,” claimed Detective Sergeant Shaleena Sheikh on behalf of the Metropolitan Police.

“Vyas carried out horrific and violent attacks on three women which, tragically, culminated in the murder of Michelle Samaraweera. He then did all he could to evade responsibility for his crimes and fled to India. He added further distress to those he hurt by subjecting them to a trial. I would like to commend the dignity and bravery shown by his victims and their families throughout this process, which has lasted more than 10 years,” the detective added.

“One week before my daughter’s first birthday, I stayed up all night making colourful paper chains for her upcoming birthday party, only to wake up the next day to find out that my baby sister had been found dead in a children’s playground,” commented Michelle’s sister.

“Vyas has no idea what impact this has had on mine and my children’s lives… Vyas potentially spending the rest of his life in prison is not a punishment but a privilege, it will never be enough,” she said.

