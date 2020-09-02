The youngest Member of Parliament, Nadia Whittome, called climate change a “crisis of capitalism” and announced her support for a Green New Deal at an Extinction Rebellion protest in London.

Channelling American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Labour Party MP for Nottingham East said on Tuesday that allegedly man-made climate change is an “existential threat to all of us”.

In a Breitbart London exclusive video, Nadia Whittome said of climate change: “This is not a crisis of tweaking around the edges, or a question of people shopping a bit less, or even going vegan, and I say that as a vegan.”

“This is a crisis of capitalism,” the avowed socialist proclaimed, adding: “It’s not the case that poor people should pay the price of it; it’s not the case that working-class people created this crisis.”

“It was created by the rich, by the huge corporations that have neglected their responsibility to people and the planet,” Whittome said.

The Labour MP said that following the economic downturn caused by the Chinese coronavirus, the UK must build a “transformative Green New Deal, that isn’t going back to how things were, but creating a society with how things should be”.

As members of the radical climate change alarmist group Extinction Rebellion were being arrested for obstructing the roads outside Parliament, Whittome urged the activists to “keep doing what you’re doing… and solidarity, everyone!”

Ms Whittome, a member of the Socialist Campaign Group and the so-called “Baby of the House” — the term for the youngest Member of Parliament — was elected in 2019 at the age of 23.

Following her election in December 2019, the leftist MP wrote on social media: “It is the greatest honour of my life to be elected as the socialist MP for Nottingham East, my home city. I will be a new kind of MP, inspired by radical women of colour across the world.”

She went on to proclaim that Britain needs “a democratic, socialist party that is serious about transforming the world”.

Whittome went on to reject the idea that the Labour Party’s far-left positions and anti-Brexit rhetoric were the reasons for the historic defeat of socialist Jeremy Corbyn, saying: “We must continue to defend the idea of an open, equal society. And we can win.”

The child of immigrants, her mother is British-Indian and her father is of Punjabi heritage, Whittome comes from a long line of leftist political activists, as her grandparents belonged to the Communist Party of India.

The self-avowed socialist has expressed admiration for the left-wing group of Congresswomen in the United States referred to as ‘The Squad’, which is comprised of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley.

The Labour MP has also criticised the pro-sovereignty Brexit campaign, telling the British left-wing newspaper The Guardian in January: “I think Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson’s campaigns, which had very clear and overt racist undertones, legitimised the racism that already existed.”

In June, Whittome expressed support for a Black Trans Lives Matter protest in London, decrying the fact that there are no trans people in the Houses of Parliament, saying: “This will change. My inbox is always open to trans people wanting to stand for election.”

