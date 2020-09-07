“If civilization had been left in female hands we would still be living in grass huts”, Camille Paglia once famously said. But the United Nations didn’t get the memo:

The #COVID19 pandemic is demonstrating what we all know: millennia of patriarchy have resulted in a male-dominated world with a male-dominated culture which damages everyone – women, men, girls & boys. — @antonioguterres https://t.co/ppSUGLr2Wx pic.twitter.com/krT6HkQil6 — United Nations (@UN) September 6, 2020

No, really. According to the United Nations, the “millennia of patriarchy” which gave us, among many other things, the Greek and Roman philosophers, Christianity, the Taj Mahal, Habeas Corpus, the art of the Renaissance, the collected works of Shakespeare and Goethe, Johann Sebastian Bach, penicillin, central heating, air conditioning, the internal combustion engine, and space travel, have actually been damaging to “everyone”.

Also, according to the UN, “we all” know this.

Who exactly is this “we”, Kemo Sabe?

‘You’ve Got Me’: Feminist Cathy Newman Crumbles in Channel 4 Interview with ‘Controversial’ Prof. Jordan Peterson https://t.co/C8xYC66HB1 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 17, 2018

Indeed, is there any sane and sentient being in the world who has the remotest sympathy with this revolutionary cultural Marxist bullshit?

That revolutionary cultural Marxist bullshit is also in direct contravention of the UN’s founding principles. The UN was established in the aftermath of the Second World War to “promote international peace and security”.

One of its subsidiary purposes, according to its two founding Articles, is:

“…promoting and encouraging respect for human rights and for fundamental freedoms for all without distinction as to race, sex, language, or religion.”

How does picking on men and blaming them for everything that is wrong square with that particular clause?

And just how deludedly, monstrously arrogant would you have to be to declare that you know better how to order society and run the world — in a non-patriarchal way, apparently — than pretty much every civilisation in the entirety of human history?

The UN is a terrible organisation: a bloated talking shop for technocrats, bureaucrats, kleptocrats, third-world beggars, globalists, socialists and other overindulged, grasping cry-bullies, meddlers, and no-hopers.

WHO: Under-4s Should Learn About ‘Early Childhood Masturbation’, ‘Explore Gender Identities’ https://t.co/HW7uYugjz4 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) May 8, 2020

Current Secretary-General António Guterres — the pillock responsible for those outrageous statements about men — is typical of the kind of pond-life it attracts and promotes. Guterres was leader of Portugal’s Socialist Party and later became the country’s prime minister. Why should a leftist from a relatively tiny economy have any say on the world stage excepted as an elected politician in his own country? Would Guterres have got the job if he had been a conservative, rather than a leftist stooge? (Answer: no.)

It generated and promoted the disastrously expensive, dishonest and anti-free-market global warming scare, via its offshoots UNEP (United Nations Environment Program) and the UNFCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change).

It has made a similar hash of coronavirus via its similarly corrupt, mendacious, anti-science, China-controlled World Health Organisation (WHO).

UN Shares Antifa Flag, Tells U.S. Antifa Has Right to 'Freedom of Expression', 'Peaceful Assembly' https://t.co/5kLmIHN3NA — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) June 20, 2020

While the UN has long been a deeply suspect institution, it has not until now been quite so overt in pushing its hard-left, tyrannical, One World Government agenda of revolutionary change.

That latest tweet screams one message loud and clear: defund the United Nations; have nothing more to do with it; raze every one of its buildings to the ground; sack all its staff; consign it to the dustbin of history.

United Nations delenda est.

UN Tells UK: Don’t Use Navy to Stop Illegals, Migrant Numbers Are ‘Low and Manageable’ https://t.co/YDJfc8rDvb — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) August 16, 2020