Black Lives Matter protesters called for the resignation of Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick and chanted “f*ck the police” outside force HQ Scotland Yard in London.

On Saturday, approximately 100 BLM demonstrators alongside activists from the 4Front Project and Tottenham Rights gathered outside the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) to denounce alleged cases of racial profiling against black people carried out by the Cressida Dick-led police force.

In a Breitbart London exclusive video, one activist, wearing a jacket that with the words “Black Lives Matter” written on it, was seen leading a chant of “f*ck the police”.

“Some people may think it’s wrong,” he said, explaining: “We scream ‘f*ck the police’ because they don’t serve and protect us. We scream ‘f*ck the police’ because they kill us, stop and search us, brutalise us, assault us like it’s ok.”

“We can’t take this anymore. Do you think I want to be here?” he asked the crowd.

“I’m done seeing the videos. I’m done seeing everything. All I want is change, and I just want to change the systematic, institutionally racist bullshit.”

The BLM activist said that Met Police Chief Cressida Dick’s statement in February that she did not believe London’s police force is institutionally racist anymore should be grounds for her removal as the top police officer in London.

He claimed that he has been stopped and searched by the police and arrested for “standing up for my rights”.

The activist went on to call upon “white allies” in the crowd to “do more”, saying: “These signs don’t mean anything if you don’t write to your MPs, if you don’t raise awareness. You need to do more. We can’t do this on our own.”

He concluded by leading a chant of the BLM slogan: “No justice, No peace.”

Dame Cressida Dick has also long been a figure of ire for many on the political right in the United Kingdom, for her perceived woke agenda as head of the Met.

In July, Breitbart London reported that the MPS under the leadership of Dick was hiring civilian-staffed ‘racism spotters’ to judge whether officer candidates held any internalised prejudices.

The revelation came as the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was announcing his intention to cut the budget for actual policing in the capital.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner has also come under fire in the past for her adherence to political correctness.

In 2018, Dick was dubbed “mealy-mouthed” by London Assembly Member Peter Whittle for refusing to acknowledge that Islam inspired Islamic terrorists.

She has also refused to admit that there is any religious element in the crimes committed by mostly Muslim grooming gangs, claiming that they had “been part of our society for probably centuries and centuries and centuries”.

During her tenure as the top cop in London, massive crime waves have swept throughout the city, with the murder rate reaching a ten-year high in 2019, spurred on by a rise in knife crime which counts for the majority of homicides in the British capital.

