Delingpole: Socially-Distanced German Soccer Team Gets Thrashed 37-0

A German soccer team has been thrashed 37-0 because its players insisted on observing rules about ‘social distancing.’

The defeated amateur football team SG Ripdorf/Molzen II were worried that their opponents SV Holdenstedt II had been exposed in a previous fixture to a player who had tested positive for Chinese coronavirus.

So, to protect themselves from this deadly threat SG Ripdorf/Molzen II decided to field only seven players (the minimum required to avoid a fine for forfeiting the game). The players then failed to participate in the game – allowing their opponents to walk all over them.

According to Sky News: