Nigel Farage has reacted to the shooting of a Greek Orthodox priest at a church in Lyon, France, by saying that “Every terror attack in France is another reason to vote Trump.”

Details are still emerging about the shooting, which saw a priest shot with a handgun or sawn-off shotgun as he closed up his church, according to initial reports. The victim was in life-threatening condition and the perpetrator still at large as of the time of publication.

The Lyon shooting has not been definitively confirmed as a terror attack or suspected terror attack by the French authorities at this time, although it follows a jihadist attack at another church in Nice which left three dead.

Every terror attack in France is another reason to vote Trump. https://t.co/T6vuKdPknU — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 31, 2020

The Nice attack, perpetrated by a Tunisian migrant who arrived in France via Italy, which he reached after an illegal sea crossing from North Africa, itself followed the public beheading of a French schoolteacher who had shown images of the Islamic prophet during a class on freedom of expression.

That attack was also perpetrated by a migrant — a Chechen refugee — and U.S. President Donald Trump emphasised that “immigration security is national security” when he offered his condolences for the “vicious, vicious Islamic terrorist attack”.

“We have to have borders. A nation without borders is not a nation,” the President said at a rally in Janesville, Wisconsin.

“[W]e’ve been very, very strong on radical Islamic terrorism, and we do have a ban,” he added, referring to the travel ban his administration imposed on a number of Muslim-majority countries with weak flight security and a heavy terrorist presence.

“People said ‘oh, that’s such a terrible thing’, remember, when I put the ban on — and then we got sued, and we lost, lost, and then we won in the United States Supreme Court,” Trump continued, adding that “France is having a hard time.”

Trump’s rival for the presidency in the November 3rd election, 77-year-old Joe Biden, has been heavily critical of his travel bans, indicating that he would terminate them and begin actively resettling large numbers of refugees from abroad.

Trump Warns ‘A Nation Without Borders Is Not a Nation’ After ‘Vicious’ Beheading in France https://t.co/EiJ9hLWrNW — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) October 19, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery