Austria and Greece Shutting Down Bars, Restaurants, Cinemas, Etc.

VIENNA (AP) — Austria will impose a partial shutdown Tuesday that closes restaurants, bars and recreation facilities.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says Austrians will stay home between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., although they can go out for work and exercise. He requested citizens work from home when possible.

Kurz says the restrictions will last through November. He characterized it as a “second lockdown” but more lenient because schools, non-essential shops and hairdressers can stay open.

Austria has reported 301 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days. That compares with 110 in neighbouring Germany, which is imposing a somewhat lighter four-week partial shutdown starting Monday.

Austria has confirmed a total of 106,000 coronavirus cases and 1,097 deaths.

Greece will also shut down restaurants, bars, cafes, cinemas and gyms across a large part of the country, including the capital Athens, after a surge in coronavirus cases.

Outlining the measures in a televised address, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the changes will take effect Tuesday morning and last for the whole of November.

The areas affected are most of northern Greece and the Athens region.

Though closed for sitting customers, restaurants in these areas will be able to offer food for takeaway and deliveries.

In other measures, Mitsotakis said masks will become mandatory across the whole of Greece and a curfew will come into force from midnight to 5 a.m. University classes across the country will have to be conducted online.

In contrast to the spring lockdown, travel within the country will not be affected and retail shops will stay open.

Like other countries in Europe, Greece is in the grip of a resurgence of the virus. Daily infections surged over 1,000 this week, peaking at 1,690 Friday.

