Swedish police in the municipality of Vindeln are investigating an alleged rape at a middle school.

The school, which has pupils from grades six through nine, reported the alleged rape took place on Tuesday, but so far police say they have not identified any possible suspects.

“We don’t have a suspect at this time. What we know is that we are investigating an incident that is classified as suspected rape,” local police press spokeswoman Elisabeth Glaas told newspaper Expressen.

According to the headmaster, police were investigating a common area and toilets near the area, but stated that he did not know whether the incident took place during school hours or whether it involved a pupil.

Police been tight-lipped about any details regarding the alleged victim and have not released the age or any other identifying information. If the victim were a pupil at the school, they would be between 11 and 15. “I have no information to provide about the plaintiff, due to confidentiality,” Glaas said.

In the last several years, there have been a number of troubling reports about safety in Swedish school for pupils and teachers.

In January of last year, independent journalist Joakim Lamotte claimed that many teachers had given in to the rising tide of violence and refused to address growing problems.

“I saw a lot of schools in crisis in the years I went around and lectured. I often met teachers who surrendered, while pupils did exactly what they wanted,” Lamotte said.

“Threats, beatings, and stabbings now occur every day in Swedish schools and it increases dramatically. At the same time, teachers are getting less power while authorities and politicians are completely paralysed,” he added.

In some of Sweden’s so-called “vulnerable areas”, often referred to as no-go zones, teachers have been offered extra cash to stay in the areas that are more prone to criminality.