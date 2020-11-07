The fingerprints of Manchester Arena concert bomber Salman Abedi’s father, who came to Britain as a refugee, were found inside the car used to store the explosives.

Ramadan Abedi, who reportedly belonged to the al-Qaeda linked Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG) in the 1990s, was accepted into Britain as a refugee after the North African country former ruler, Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, cracked down on Islamic radicals, returning to the country after the regime change intervention spearheaded by Barack Obama and David Cameron toppled him,

Ramadan’s son, Salman, would go on to carry out a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing and maiming hundreds of people — many of them children, teenagers, and their parents. Salman’s brother Hashem was also convicted of involvement in the radical Islamic terror attack earlier this year, with a judge ruling he “equally culpable” for it and handing him a “life” sentence with a minimum term of 55 years before he can be considered for parole.

Now the authorities have revealed that the police would like to question Ramadan himself over the attack, as his fingerprints were inside the car which became “a de facto storage facility for the various items of bomb-making equipment” for his sons — but they cannot do so, as he remains in Libya.

Royal Navy Rescued Manchester Islamic State Bomber from Libya Civil War https://t.co/6jdY7EhS14 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 31, 2018

The information was revealed by an inquiry into the bombing, which has found a string of failures by the authorities and by security personnel on the night of the attack, who failed to approach Abedi despite being alerted to his strange behaviour because they feared they might be branded racist, despite Greater Manchester Police (GMP) trying to keep it secret.

“I have had to bear in mind the likelihood of Ramadan being available for interview and, if he is, the likelihood of him answering questions,” said inquiry chief Sir John Saunders as he explained why he was deciding to release the information despite claims it might hamper a criminal investigation.

“Five of the six individuals [wanted by police] are out of the jurisdiction, there is no immediate prospect of extraditing them and GMP have indicated to me that the threshold for extradition is not met,” he said.

The other wanted suspects named at the inquiry were Samia Tabbal, the terrorists’ mother, and Mohammed Soliman and Elyas Elmehdi, friends of the brothers accused of acquiring sulphuric acid for them and helping to the explosives-concealings car, respectively.

Israeli Counter-terror Vet: Manchester Attack a Result of ‘Failed Immigration Policy’ https://t.co/ObmeGParPa — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 3, 2019

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery