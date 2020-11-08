Belgium: Teens Arrested for Allegedly Plotting Terror Attack on Police

Belgian police have arrested two teenagers who are suspected of plotting to stab police officers and had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State.

The two suspects, aged 16 and 17, were arrested in the province of Liège after raids were conducted in Eupen and La Calamine.

According to investigators, the two teens pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and recorded a video of themselves doing so, 7sur7 reports.

The federal prosecutor’s office released a statement on Thursday praising the work of the federal judicial police and local prosecutors, saying that “a rapid intervention was carried out and possible criminal acts were prevented.”

Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne’s office also commented on the arrests, saying: “This case shows that our security services are alert, but also proves that the danger is certainly not ruled out.”

The British government has confirmed that the nation’s terror threat has been increased from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe.' https://t.co/86cBNWlOWp — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 3, 2020

The minister’s office added that the country’s security services were actively “patrolling” on social media following the Islamic terrorist attacks in France and Austria in recent weeks.

Several countries, including the United Kingdom, are on alert after the terrorist attack earlier this week in Vienna.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that Britain would increase the terror threat from “substantial to “severe”, saying: “This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat. The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.”

The man behind the Vienna attack, which left four dead and 17 injured, was also a sympathiser of the Islamic State.

Kujtim F. had previously been arrested for trying to join ISIS in Syria and was sentenced to prison for 22 months, but was released early. He was also placed into a deradicalisation programme which he is said to have fooled into thinking he was reformed.

Vienna Gunman Was ISIS Sympathiser, Convicted Terrorist Released Early from Prison https://t.co/0rHNBQGxz7 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 3, 2020