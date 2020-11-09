Estonia’s Minister of the Interior has resigned from government after branding Joe and Hunter Biden ‘”corrupt characters” and the U.S. election results “falsified”.

Mart Helme, co-founder of the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE), left the Baltic NATO and EU member’s coalition government as a result of controversy around comments he made on TRE radio station.

The Estonian had suggested Biden was the beneficiary of a “deep state” which likes to “smuggle in scumbags — corrupt scumbags who can be blackmailed. Joe Biden and Hunter Biden are corrupt characters.”

He said that he believed Donald Trump “win eventually”, despite the currently projected results — but not without the possibility of civil conflict.

“It will happen as a result of an immense struggle, maybe even bloodshed, but justice will win in the end,” he predicted.

Sadiq Khan and Other UK Leftists Rush to Congratulate Biden on Election ‘Win’ https://t.co/CwBggsXM7i — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 7, 2020

Mart Helme’s son, Martin Helme, who also serves in the Estonian government as Minister of Finance and chairs EKRE, agreed that the U.S. elections, as they stand, are not legitimate, saying: “In my opinion, there is no question that this election is rigged.”

“I think all normal people should speak out against it. There is no point in talking about any kind of democracy or the rule of law if elections can be so rudely, so blatantly and massively rigged,” he added, suggesting that “if [the result] goes through, if Trump is removed from power, then the Constitution will no longer apply in America”.

The EKRE politicians’ remarks went down poorly with Estonia’s prime minister, Jüri Ratas, whose centre party is much more left-leaning and does not share their antipathy towards the European Union and mass migration.

Ratas pleaded with his controversial coalition partners not to antagonise Biden — “a very favourable statesman” — in an English-language message shared on Facebook, congratulating the Democrat, praising the “fair, free, and transparent elections”, and admonishing them that “without evidence it is unacceptable to press heavy charges.”

The elder Helme decided to resign on Monday after “looking at the slander and lies produced by the Estonian media” about his comments.

“I am tired. I did nothing yesterday that would endanger Estonia’s security. I have not said anything that has not already been told by the American media, the American free media,” the 71-year-old added.

The younger Helme appears to be staying put, however, at least for the time being, claiming that he merely said what “the whole of the U.S. media is saying.”

“The [Estonian] press is not telling the Estonian people what the entire American media is saying, but I did it — election fraud,” he insisted.

European Mainstream Media Outraged and Bewildered at Missing Biden Landslide https://t.co/LVF62O496m — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 4, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBM ontgomery