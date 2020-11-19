A 19-year-old “Arabian” was viciously beaten by a group of drunken trans women in London after he told them that they were not in fact women, because real women have vaginas.

Three transgender women, Tamsin Lush, 29, Tylah Jo Bryan and Amarnih Lewis-Daniel, 24, as well as Hannah Bryan, 24, a mother-of-four, pled guilty to attacking the teen outside Leicester Square Tube station.

The prosecutor in the case, Jacinta Stringer, said per Court News UK: “Hannah Bryan, when she was interviewed described that there had been a conversation with this young man where he had turned around and said ‘You’re not a woman – you need a fanny to be a woman.'”

“That of course started an altercation,” Stringer said.

Tamsin Lush took offence from the remark and “drop-kicked” the man, identified as Al Shaheeb, who fell to the ground, where the rest of the defendants were seen kicking and stomping him.

“Hannah Bryan came at a later stage and tried to pull them off, but was also seen trying to kick the male,” the prosecutor said.

Shaheeb was taken to hospital, suffering from severe abrasions and a black eye, but refused to give a statement or co-operate with police.

Remarkably, the judge in the case, Judge Nigel Seed, told the gang of transgender thugs: “I accept that had it not been for the alleged victim in this case there probably wouldn’t have been an incident.”

“The four of you then were subjected to extremely offensive transphobic and racial abuse and let it be known how this started, whatever the gutter newspapers would have said in their reports,” he added.

Judge Seed told the group that while he recognised that the ‘fanny’ remark was the impetus for the altercation, it did not excuse their violent reaction, saying: “You went far too far in your reactions, but of course transphobic issues are particularly sensitive.”

“I do not in any way your condone behaviour but I accept that what happened to you at the beginning of the incident was entirely wrong and people like you should not be subject to that abuse in the public domain or anywhere,” he concluded, before handing down soft sentences.

Hannah Bryan admitted to causing fear or provocation of violence and was handed a two-year conditional discharge.

Tamsin Lush, Tylah Jo Bryan, and Amarnih Lewis-Daniel all pled guilty to violent disorder, with Lush and Lewis-Daniel sentenced to a mere six-month curfew.

Lewis-Daniel was also told to undertake 20 days of rehabilitation, including anger management.

