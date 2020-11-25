“Afterwards we must use it, not just for coronavirus, but everything,” he told MPs.

In other words, using taxpayer’s money of course, Hancock has bet the farm on Covid-testing — and now wants to justify this massive white elephant by keeping the entire country on endless health alert, forever taking more and more tests, cementing the power of the NHS and making it an even more inescapable part of daily life.

At the cost of billions, Hancock is rejecting millennia of normal human behaviour, completely rewriting the rules of how to behave when you are ill. Up till now — unless you’re knocked sideways by a flu that leaves you bedridden — people have carried on working through illness for a number of sound reasons. These include resilience, not letting your colleagues down, fear of the boss or of losing your job, a general understanding that we all get ill now and again but that it’s really no big deal.

Now Hancock wants us to become rampant hypochondriacs forever dependent on the Medical-Industrial Complex.

Naturally the kind of people who hang out on the BBC website are all for it. The talk in the comments below is mostly of how outrageous it is that bosses should get cross when their employees throw a ‘sickie’.

But these are more likely than not public sector workers, who are more prone to be work-shy, and who have grown fat, lazy and complacent during the Coronavirus crisis. Unlike private-sector workers, who have taken a massive financial hit during the repeated lockdowns, public sector workers have escaped largely unscathed and would probably be happy to stay in lockdown forever.

This shocking chart shows the difference: