Delingpole: BBC’s Vicar of Dibley Preaches Black Lives Matter Sermon

The Vicar of Dibley — the BBC comedy show designed to reassure viewers that Christianity has nothing whatsoever to do with faith, religion or belief in God — has embraced Black Lives Matter.

Dawn French, the painfully woke comedienne who plays the fat female vicar, will appear in a series of Specials this Christmas. In one of them, she takes the knee and delivers a sermon on BLM.

According to the Mail:

While acknowledging that Dibley, a fictional village in Oxfordshire, is not the most ethnically diverse community, she says: ‘I don’t think it matters where you’re from. I think it matters that you do something about it because Jesus would, wouldn’t he?’ Warming to her theme, she adds: ‘Until all lives matter the same, we are doing something very wrong. ‘We need to focus on justice for a huge chunk of our countrymen and women who seem to have a very bad, weird deal from the day they’re born.’ She then walks to the parish noticeboard and removes two posters, one about decimalisation, the other relating to a missing button. In what will be interpreted by some as a reference to the removal of statues of colonial figures linked to the slave trade, she says: ‘I think that in Dibley perhaps we should think about taking down some of these old notices like this and that and perhaps we should put up one like this instead.’ She then pins a home-made Black Lives Matter poster to the noticeboard before taking the knee.

If this ‘comedy’ skit sounds about as funny as ebola and about as authentically Christian as a pentacle with a sacrificed goat in the middle, that’s probably because it was co-written by Richard Curtis — excruciatingly woke author of some of the most nauseatingly PC movies ever made, including Love Actually and the even-worse The Girl in the Cafe. Multi-millionaire Curtis is also a regular at the World Economic Forum and is an enthusiastic exponent of the Great Reset. Here he is, for example, at a WEF meeting with Bill Gates and UK vaccine minister (!) Alok Sharma, pushing ‘green finance’.

But Curtis, French and the BBC are completely out of touch with where most of Britain stands on Black Lives Matter.

That’s probably why the #DefundTheBBC hashtag is trending again on Twitter.

For a more accurate picture of what real Britain thinks of Black Lives Matter, here are the fans of Milwall FC booing the members of their team idiotically taking the knee before a match.

Get off your knees, you woke overpaid ball-kickers. https://t.co/4KAi1WSynv — David Kurten (@davidkurten) December 5, 2020

Maybe it’s because unlike the BBC and Oxford-educated Wokeistas like Richard Curtis, ordinary working-class football fans can tell the difference between being racist and refusing to support neo-Marxist political organisations which engage in tawdry race-baiting.

While it’s possible that The Vicar of Dibley’s BLM episode may be the worst thing on British TV this Christmas, there may well be stiff competition from another BBC stalwart.

As the Vicar of Dibley takes the knee to BLM, the Doctor Who cast promise “big shocks” in its Xmas special What do we think? Cyber Men renamed Cyber People? A Dalek of colour? Tardis outed as a symbol of phallocentric cisnormative oppression? 😩 https://t.co/vWj2gZ1AJL — Martin Daubney (@MartinDaubney) December 6, 2020

Daubney is correct. It would be a brave man indeed prepared to bet against the traditionally toe-curlingly emetic Doctor Who Christmas Special being the wokest thing on TV between now and New Year.

Doctor Who has long since jumped the shark by having the latest incarnation of the Doctor gender-swapped for no obvious reason other than that the woke BBC wanted to deprive children of one of the few remaining male role-model characters in TV drama and replacing him with yet another omni-capable female.

But it’s entirely possible that this Christmas the BBC has further treats in store. Perhaps the next Doctor will be played by Elliot Page and declare him/her/zerself transgender. Perhaps the Doctor will decide to identify as Dalek. Perhaps the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab will make an appearance in his Secret Overlords of the Universe outfit and lecture impressionable viewers on the glorious future they can enjoy in a world without private property.

With the woke BBC, anything is possible.