A Pakistani migrant drug dealer in Athens has been accused of taking two teenaged girls prisoner before drugging them both and raping one in his apartment.

Police stated the girls, Greeks aged 16 and 17, had claimed that the man had held them captive in his fifth-floor apartment and had threatened them with violence, saying he would kill them if they tried to leave.

According to a report from Greek newspaper Proto Thema, the migrant raped one of the girls, while violently assaulting the other.

Greek Police Hunt for Migrant ‘Chain Rapist’ After Attack on 54-year-old https://t.co/7dEbKhX96Q — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 29, 2020

Eventually, the pair managed to escape and ran down a street shouting for help in the early hours of Monday. Police found the teens, who were being pursued by the half-naked man. Officers then subdued and arrested the drug dealer.

During a search of the apartment, police found 49 packages of cannabis, 70 pills of the date-rape drug Rohypnol, and an undisclosed amount of heroin. Police believe the man sold the drugs on the streets of Athens.

The case comes just weeks after Greek police in the capital undertook a manhunt for another migrant, also believed to be Pakistani, who raped a woman while wrapping a thick metal chain around her neck to subdue her.

Greek Government Admits Losing Track of over 32,000 Illegal Migrants https://t.co/dunRBsTk3u — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 15, 2020

In July, two Pakistani migrants were sentenced to 14 and nine years in prison after kidnapping a 17-year-old boy, blackmailing, and raping him in the city of Thessaloniki.

The two men, aged 25 and 29, kept the teen captive for around 24 hours and forced him to contact his uncle living in Spain, demanding he send the two men cash. They then filmed themselves stripping boy naked and threatening to publish the footage if they were not paid.