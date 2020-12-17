Denmark Goes Into Nationwide Lockdown over Christmas

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark is shutting down nationwide, with shopping malls and department stores ordered to close as of Wednesday and small shops – except for food stores and pharmacies – told to shut as of Dec. 25.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the restrictions will apply until Jan. 3. Hairdressers and beauty shops will close as of Dec. 21.

Frederiksen said she was “deeply concerned about how it will go in the coming winter months,” adding that Denmark’s “health care system is under pressure.”

“An epidemic that is running out of control will have major consequences, and greater consequences than shutting down now,” she said.

The Scandinavian country has had 119,779 confirmed cases — up nearly 4,000 in the past day — and 975 deaths — up 14.