Sir David Attenborough — the BBC’s chief green propagandist — has described his joy on hearing that President-elect Biden plans to drag the U.S. back into the Paris climate agreement.

Interviewed by the BBC, the whispery-voiced, gorilla-hugging Malthusian says:

“I did this! (Sir David gets up, raises his hands in the air and cheers). I can’t ever remember getting out of my seat and cheering — I’ve never done it before!”

Attenborough then takes a side swipe at President Trump:

“But we’ve still got a chance to stop [global warming] happening. You have to say there’s a strong element in the U.S. that don’t believe in it, including the current president (of the U.S.).”

Before segueing into another of his pet topics, the wondrous wisdom of the Doom Goblin Greta Thunberg:

“I’m sure Greta [Thunberg] would say the same. We understand a personal statement is more powerful. Greta says it all the time: ‘It’s not me, it’s the science and the scientists we should listen to’.”

He also ventures his opinions on Boris Johnson’s 10-point climate plan — which has appalled much of the Prime Minister’s natural voting base.

Many conservatives gave Johnson his 80-seat majority in the belief that he was committed to delivering Brexit and for restoring a degree of conservatism into the Tory party. Instead, under the influence of his activist girlfriend Carrie Symonds and her very close friend Lord Goldsmith, he has instead launched Britain on an environmental path so extreme that the country might just as well have voted Green.

Attenborough’s view? That the 10-point plan — which includes the abolition of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 — just doesn’t go far enough.

“It won’t go far enough, no plan would ever go far enough. We are facing a real crisis, this is not just talk or fantasy. If we heat the earth so the Arctic melts, every city will be under water. Most cities are near the coast.

The ‘if’ in that sentence is doing a huge amount of work. There is no evidence that the Arctic is melting significantly or that sea level is rising.

And since when were BBC employees allowed to promote left-wing propaganda, in any case? Attenborough is in clear breach of the BBC’s rules on impartiality. He is not a national treasure but a national embarrassment.