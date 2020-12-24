Brexit Deal Signed: EU Boasts of a ‘Good Deal’ In Their Interest

The Brexit negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union concluded on Thursday, Christmas Eve, with the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen calling a press conference and boasting the EU got a “good deal” out of the years of negotiations.

Both the British government and the European Union declared victories of sorts on Thursday afternoon, after months of intense negotiations — and years of talks since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016 — came to an end. Boris Johnson’s official office at 10 Downing Street said “Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal”, while Europe’s Ursula von der Leyen hailed victories on fisheries and the supremacy of EU rules.

Speaking to a near-empty press conference room in Brussels on Thursday, von der Leyen said of the deal: “…so we have finally found an agreement. It was a long and winding road, but we have got a good deal to show for it. It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides.”

The European Commission boss also spoke of the “effective” and “strong tools” the EU had been handed by the deal to police Britain in the future, citing fisheries and competition where it could intervene. The Eurocrat said the European Union would “react” if the UK “distorted” fair competition and impacted European trade.

“…we have strong measures that can be taken if one party does not play by the rules… there is a strong incentive for both sides to stick to what they agreed to”, the EC President said.

The EU had negotiated on the position that a hard Brexit would have hurt Britain more than the EU, given the bloc could rely on the “might” of its 450 million citizens. This, von der Leyen said, “this shows from a position of strength, you can achieve a lot”.

Von der Leyen also used her parting shot in talks with Britain to make a swipe at what Britons voted for in 2016 and what the UK government tried to achieve in talks, regaining national sovereignty. Giving the European Union’s own, new definition of the word, the former German defence secretary-turned Euro boss explained the EU perspective, that: “of course, this whole debate has always been about sovereignty, but we should cut through the soundbites and ask ourselves what sovereignty actually means in the 21st century.

“For me, it means being able to seamlessly do work, travel, study, and do business in 27 countries. It is about pooling our strength, and speaking together in a world full of great powers. And in a time of crisis, it is about pulling each other up instead of try9ing to get back to your feet alone. And the European Union shows how this works in practice.”

What that meant in practice, she explained, was that the EU is “one of the giants” astride the world. TO all European, she said, “it is time to leave Brexit behind. Our future is made in Europe.”

Whole von der Leyen spoke, the UK government put out their own statement

Deal is done. Everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year is delivered by this deal.

We have taken back control of our money, borders, laws, trade and our fishing waters.

The deal is fantastic news for families and businesses in every part of the UK. We have signed the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU.

The deal is the biggest bilateral trade deal signed by either side, covering trade worth £668bn in 2019.

The deal also guarantees that we are no longer in the lunar pull of the EU, we are not bound by EU rules, there is no role for the European court of justice and all of our key red lines about returning sovereignty have been achieved. It means that we will have full political and economic independence on 1 January 2021.

A points-based immigration system will put us in full control of who enters the UK, and free movement will end.

We have delivered this great deal for the entire United Kingdom in record time, and under extremely challenging conditions, which protects the integrity of our internal market and Northern Ireland’s place within it.

We have got Brexit done and we can now take full advantage of the fantastic opportunities available to us as an independent trading nation, striking trade deals with other partners around the world.

A Downing Street press conference will follow.

The announcement came after fevered speculation on Thursday morning whether a deal would land today, or whether talks would spill into Christmas day.

This story is developing