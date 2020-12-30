Radical ‘Black Panther’ Sasha Johnson has called for the creation of a “race offenders’ register” that would block people from securing work if they have been found to have made “microaggressions” and demanded that black people in the UK receive “Holocaust-style” reparations.

The radical activist first rose to prominence in July after a Breitbart London viral video showed Sahsa Johnson proclaiming that British police are “no different than the KKK” and calling for the establishment of a “Black Militia” to fight racism in Britain.

Since then, Johnson has joined the executive leadership committee of “the first black-led political party in the UK”, though she now claims it is merely “black founded” — the Taking The Initiative Party (TTIP).

Outlining the new party’s manifesto, Ms Johnson called for the creation of a “race offenders’ register” that would list those ‘guilty’ of microaggressions (the indirect, subtle, or unintentional discrimination against members of a marginalised group) and would bar them from “certain fields” of employment and even possibly ban the ‘offender’ from living near racial minorities.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Johnson said: “It’s similar to the sex offenders register. If you were to be racially abusive to someone, [the register] would question whether someone is fit enough to hold a particular job where their bias could influence another person’s life.”

“A lot of racism happens at work and places of education in a micro-aggressive way. If you exhibit an element of bias at work, you should probably receive a warning first [before later being added to the register] so people know in future that you hold these views,” she added.

“If you live in a majority-coloured neighbourhood you shouldn’t reside there because you’re a risk to those people – just like if a sex offender lived next to a school he would be a risk to those children,” she argued.

The black radical activist went on to call for reparations to be handed out by the British government over historical slavery and because she argues that capitalism “holds us down”.

“Reparations can take the form of tax-free periods, which would give time to build back up economic stability in black communities,” she said, adding: “We have to remember that the Jewish community received reparations for the Holocaust, and no one speaks about forgetting the Holocaust.”

Announcing the formation of the TTIP party in August, Johnson said: “We are tired of being let down by Labour, Conservatives, and Lib-Dem and all of them. We want our own political party, one that reflects the multicultural nation that we have become.”

The author of The Madness of Crowds, Douglas Murray, mockingly described Ms Johnson as a “revolutionary Che Guevara guerrilla leader,” saying that she was imitating “some race-baiting hero she no doubt has in America”.

“They want to present this country of ours or something that it just obviously is not,” Murray said, explaining that BLM radicals appear to be “disappointed that this is such a fair country. They’re disappointed that the police in Britain are a fair and constabulary, who police by consent with the citizenry.”

