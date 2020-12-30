Over 100,000 homes will need to be built in England every year as a result of mass migration, analysis from the Migration Watch UK think tank has found.

A new home will need to be built every five minutes until the early 2040s as a result of immigration, representing 57 per cent of all new homes, or 107,400 homes per year, according to an analysis conducted of Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures by Migration Watch.

The think tank found that the impact of foreign arrivals in the country will require nearly 2.7 million homes to be built in the country by the year 2043, which they noted would be equivalent to nine cities the size of Glasgow.

The report said that even if migration fell to 2013 levels, when between 180,000 and 190,000 people were immigrating, then immigration would still account for nearly half of the total number of houses by the 2040s, or 67,800 per year.

There are concerns, however, that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s uncapped points-based immigration system could lead to a dramatic increase in immigration to the United Kingdom.

In a press release seen by Breitbart London, Migration Watch said: “The arrival of a new city from overseas every year cannot help but add hugely to pressure on communities up and down the UK to bulldoze countryside – even ‘protected’ green belt land — in order to make way for housing.”

“Tighter immigration control is necessary to tackle the housing crisis and to protect our precious green space,” the think tank added.

A study in July from the UK Centre of Ecology and Hydrology (UKCEH) found that nearly 835,000 acres of land have been concreted over in Britain.

Satellite images showed that between the years 1990 and 2015, some 1,303 square miles (3,376 square kilometres) of land was overtaken by urban sprawl in the country.

During the same time period, the population of Britain rose from 57 million in 1990 to around 65.6 million in 2016. The massive jump in population was driven almost entirely by mass migration, with 90 per cent of population growth in England between 2005 and 2014 coming as a result of immigration.

Commenting on the housing report on Wednesday, Migration Watch chairman Alp Mehmet said: “These figures are staggering. Something like one in every two homes needed to meet England’s soaring demand looks set to be the result of immigration over the next 25 years.”

“That’s the case even if the colossal scale of overseas net arrivals fall to a level not seen for years,” he cautioned.

“Reducing immigration is essential in order to halt the gobbling-up of green space. When that goes it’s gone forever,” Mehmet warned.

