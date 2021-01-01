In the first eleven months of 2020, Sweden took nearly three times as many asylum seekers as its Scandinavian neighbours Norway, Finland and Denmark combined.

Asylum claims have generally decreased compared to previous years due to the restrictions imposed by many countries on travel to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus, but Sweden has still taken a greater number of asylum seekers than its Scandinavian neighbours.

Finland took 1,886 asylum seekers in the first eleven months of 2020, while Norway had taken 1,051, and Denmark only received 531 individuals. Sweden, meanwhile, has seen 9,621 arrivals of asylum seekers, a figure nearly three times as large as all of the other Scandinavian countries, Nyheter Idag reports.

On the other end of the spectrum among EU member states, anti-mass migration state Hungary has seen just over a hundred asylum seekers over the whole year.

In total, Sweden granted 82,200 residency permits in 2020 from January through to November, only a slight decrease from 2019’s 117,776, a high figure despite the coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions on movement.

Sweden Granted 1.2m New Migrant Permits Last Decade, One-Fifth of Residents are Foreign Born https://t.co/eXC2LsLbkz — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 9, 2020

Between 2010 and 2020 Sweden granted 1.2 million residency permits and since the height of the migrant crisis in 2015, the country has taken in tens of thousands of asylum seekers per year as well as many migrants coming to the country as part of family reunification, which is also known as chain migration.

Mass migration has also been the main driver of Sweden’s population growth, which was the second-highest in the European Union in 2016 and now means that around one-fifth of the current Swedish population was born overseas.

Migrants in Sweden have also been revealed to have been more impacted by the Wuhan coronavirus than native Swedes, with a report claiming that nearly half of those in intensive care units (ICU) were from migrant backgrounds.