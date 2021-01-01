Brexit leader Nigel Farage celebrated the UK finally leaving the EU’s institutions, saying that the historic moment only happened because the people rebelled against the establishment and that now, leavers “own the status quo”.

The UK officially left the transition period — and the bloc’s Customs Union, Single Market, and other regulatory institutions — at 11pm on New Year’s Eve.

Speaking to talkRadio’s Patrick Christys in the hours counting down to Brexit time, and 2021, Mr Farage said that he still would have preferred the UK left the bloc in a clean break — a ‘no deal’ Brexit — and that was disappointed in aspects of the deal such as arrangements related to Northern Ireland and fishing.

“I’d have much rather have gone for no deal. I’d much rather have gone for a rupture, accepted the short-term pain, but been freed in everything in every way form these dreadful people in the European Commission,” Mr Farage said.

However, he said he was “relieved” that Boris Johnson’s deal was far better than that which former Prime Minister Theresa May tried to pass in the House of Commons, which she revealed a draft of at Chequers in 2018.

“Whilst this deal is not perfect… we are in a much, much better place than we were after that dreadful Chequers sellout we saw from Mrs May. I’m just relieved that we finally got over the line. Sure, I’ve got reservations about one or two things, but this is a moment in British history, be in no doubt about it.

“It only happened because the people rebelled against the establishment.”

25 years ago they all laughed at me. Well, they’re not laughing now. pic.twitter.com/Lbu4kTwXFO — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) December 31, 2020

“After tonight, there is no going back. We, the leavers, now own the status quo. Anyone who stands up now and says we should rejoin just gets laughed at,” he said.

The veteran Eurosceptic, who has been campaigning for Britain’s independence from the European Union for 27 years, continued: “The great rift through the country of the Brexit Wars, that ends at 11 o’clock tonight, and that I think today is what we’ll be celebrating.”

“We’ve been through four-and-a-half acrimonious years… because the establishment refused to accept the result,” he said, remarking that despite the efforts of powerful Remainers, the British demonstrated in the 2016 referendum, the European Parliament elections — which saw a massive victory for Farage’s Brexit Party — and two general elections, that they wanted to leave the EU.

“That’s what I will — at 11 o’clock when I raise my glass — be thinking about. The people’s revolution has won,” he said.