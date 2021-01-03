Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, has announced his intention to run for Mayor of London in this years’ election.

Piers Corbyn, a meteorologist, physicist, and high-profile sceptic of man-made climate change, has said that he will challenge London mayor Sadiq Khan to end the coronavirus restrictions in the British capital.

The 73-year-old said that he will be running under the slogan “Make London Live Again” and vowed to “end the Covid con rules, which are destroying jobs, the economy, culture, and London life,” the political blog Guido Fawkes reported on Saturday.

Mr Corbyn said that his campaign will fight for the right of freedom of speech and the freedom to assemble, which he claims have been drastically reduced during the coronavirus crisis.

The lockdown sceptic also promised to “reverse the Covid rules discrimination against people who refuse to wear masks and refuse to take the vaccine.”

Over the past year, Corbyn has become one of the most prominent anti-lockdown activists in the country, having been arrested nine times for staging protests against the government’s draconian restrictions.

On New Year’s Eve, Mr Corbyn was fined once again for attending a protest in London, according to the Daily Mail.

In May, Corbyn was filmed in a Breitbart London exclusive video being arrested by London’s Metropolitan Police at one of the nation’s first anti-lockdown protests in Hyde Park.

At the time of his arrest, he jokingly told officers that he was there to attend a “picnic”.

The former Labour Party councillor has also been a longtime opponent of the concept of man-made climate change.

In 2019, the meteorologist and trained physicist said that the Green agenda “is there to control you, not climate”.

Mr Corbyn argued that the so-called “climate crisis” movement is designed to “give huge amounts of money to large organisations, mega-corporations, to build wind farms, and develop more unnecessary batteries, or whatever. At the same time, there will be handouts to the banks and so forth who are otherwise going to be facing a big economic crisis” — all in the name of “combatting climate change”.

“The United Nations talks about redistribution of wealth, but if you look at it, it’s redistribution upwards, absolutely upwards. The more and more the globalists are taking power and influence under the guise of the United Nations and the European Union to redistribute wealth, it’s redistribution upwards,” he added.

Unlike his younger brother Jeremy, who abandoned his pro-Brexit stance after becoming Labour leader, Corbyn, Piers has been a consistent supporter of the Brexit movement and critic of the globalist policies of the European Union.

The eccentric campaigner has also been an outspoken opponent of the implementation of 5G networks, controversially claiming that the high frequencies emitted by the cell towers may damage people’s lungs.

Aside from issues surrounding the government’s response to the coronavirus, Corbyn has said that if elected Mayor of London, he would “defend Julian Assange all the way”, fight for housing for all, and support Punjabi farmers against the “New World Order”.

The London mayoral election will be held on May 6th 2021, after it was postponed in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. This effectively extended the term of Mayor Sadiq Khan by one year.

Watch: ‘The Beginning of Fascism’ — London Mayoral Candidate Questioned by Police for Speaking with Reporters https://t.co/WhzX5KH71S — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 22, 2020

