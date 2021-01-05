MP Arrested and Charged over Alleged Coronavirus Lockdown Breach

Margaret Ferrier MP has been arrested and charged with “culpable and reckless conduct” after allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions in September.

Police confirmed on Monday that they had charged the 60-year-old Member of Parliament for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, Scotland, with allegedly failing to follow government coronavirus guidelines on self-isolation and travel restrictions, according to The Guardian.

Ms Ferrier was charged in relation to an incident which began in late September when she travelled from her home in Scotland to London, England, in order to take part in parliamentary debates at the House of Commons.

Two days before her journey, the Scottish MP took a COVID-19 test. She then travelled to London and found out that she was positive for the virus after giving a speech in the House of Commons. She then returned to Scotland by train, completing her 800-mile round trip.

The incident was initially referred to London’s Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) which found that she was not in breach of rules in England, as restrictions in the country had not come into effect until several days after the MP journeyed from Scotland. The force then referred the case to Police Scotland, which took the report to Scotland’s prosecutor, the Crown Office, in November.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told Sky News: “We can confirm that officers today arrested and charged a 60-year-old woman in connection with alleged culpable and reckless conduct.

“This follows a thorough investigation by Police Scotland into an alleged breach of coronavirus regulations between 26 and 29 September 2020.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal and we are unable to comment further.”

The Scottish National Party (SNP) removed the whip from Ferrier but has suspended a party investigation pending the outcome of the police investigation. She has been sitting as an independent MP since October 1st.