BBC Report on Lockdown Sex: ‘Your Best Sexual Partner Is Yourself’

The BBC forwarded sexual guidance on Wednesday advising readers to wear masks and avoid face-to-face positions while having sex, ostensibly as prophylactic measures against the spread of COVID-19.

“Your best sexual partner is yourself,” wrote the BBC, citing the Terrence Higgins Trust (THT), a British charity describing itself as “the largest voluntary sector provider of HIV and sexual health services in the UK.”

The THT suggested people “avoid kissing, wear a face covering and choose positions that aren’t face-to-face during sex,” according to the BBC. The organization claimed that a “new normal” in the context of the coronavirus pandemic “applies to sex.”

The THT claimed:

The virus has been found in semen and faeces (poo), but it doesn’t appear that sex is a common way for COVID-19 to spread. However, because of its presence in semen and faeces, blow jobs and rimming may present an increased risk of infection and, obviously, physical contact during sex increases the risk of COVID-19. … Masturbation, using sex toys and phone or cam sex are the safest options as they can be done without being in close proximity to anyone else. Just make sure that if you’re having cam sex you don’t share images that might identify you, unless you want to, and that you aren’t pressured into anything that makes you feel uncomfortable.

The BBC relayed the THT’s sexual advisory:

That’s why the Terrence Higgins Trust recommends not kissing, wearing a face mask during sex and favouring positions where you’re not face-to-face.

It adds the virus has been found in semen and poo, which is why you should use condoms and dams for oral sex to minimise risk.